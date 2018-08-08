Pink announces show dates

VISITING pop star Pink has opened up about the illness that's so far seen her reschedule three Sydney dates of her mammoth Australian tour.

The star has announced that she'll also need to reschedule this Thursday's planned performance, and make her return to the stage on Saturday.

That makes it four Sydney shows to be rescheduled, with more than 80,000 ticketholders to be accommodated.

Live Nation have announced the dates of her rescheduled shows - all the details are below - but have also announced one of her Brisbane shows will now need to be moved to accommodate the Sydney shows.

Pink's rescheduled Sydney dates

Friday, August 3 will now be on Friday, August 24

Monday, August 6 will now be on Monday, September 17

Tuesday, August 7 will now be on Tuesday, September 18

Thursday, August 9 will now be on Wednesday, September 19

The Brisbane performance scheduled for Thursday, August 23 will now be on Wednesday, August 22 to allow for the rescheduled Sydney dates.

Ticketholders will not receive new tickets - simply present your current ticket for entry to the new date. If you can't make the new date, you can exchange your ticket for an earlier Sydney date while availability permits. Refunds can be obtained by submitting a request via Ticketek.

Rescheduling dates on Pink’s mammoth tour has proven a logistical challenge. Picture: AAP

The singer infuriated some fans left in the lurch when she canned Monday's show at Qudos Bank Arena just hours before she was due on stage - when some concertgoers had already arrived at the venue.

Fury at Pink's tour reschedule: One simple fact we're all missing

She explained the reason for the late cancellation in an Instagram post today she addressed to "beautiful Sydney people."

"On Monday, we were absolutely planning on going ahead with the show, and about 20 minutes before I left for soundcheck, I was rushed to the hospital, in excruciating pain. That was the reason for the late cancellation. It was out of anyone's control, and of course, wasn't planned that way," she explained.

"I was discharged from hospital last night, and am following doctors orders of liquids and rest. A lot of you know how physical my shows are, and that I don't just stand in front a microphone and sing. I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through a total shit show of awesomeness (no pun intended). Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show. I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best."

Pink explained that her next show will be on Saturday - meaning tomorrow night's gig is off - and that "until then I will be drinking green tea, and spending time with my kids."

Pink’s is a highly physical show. Picture: AAP

The singer - who was photographed by paparazzi on a beach in Byron Bay after cancelling her first concert, and later issued a passionate riposte to those who questioned the extent of her illness - took time to pre-empt the paparazzi in her statement.

"That's a warning to paparazzi, you might actually see me walking upright outside of my hotel room cage with two little children, and another warning: I might even smile. Not too much, though. I'll try to control the smiling."

Some fans had already arrived at Qudos Bank Arena when Mondays show was cancelled. Picture: AAP

Pink offered her "sincere apologies to any of the ticket holders that this has affected" and thanked them for their "patience, compassion, and support."

She also thanked the "amazing doctors and nurses at St Vincent's Hospital" in Sydney, where she's been admitted twice this week - first for dehydration and then for a gastric virus.