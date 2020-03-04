Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 25-year-old pilot has had a brush with death after crashing his light plane near the Batchelor Airstrip
A 25-year-old pilot has had a brush with death after crashing his light plane near the Batchelor Airstrip
News

Pilot’s miracle escape as plane crashes after parachute drop

by WILL ZWAR
4th Mar 2020 4:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 25-YEAR-OLD pilot has had a brush with death after crashing his plane near the Batchelor Airstrip.

The pilot had just completed a parachute drop in the area about midday Saturday when his Cessna 206 crashed about 1.42km away from the Batchelor airstrip.

The pilot dragged himself from the wreckage before he was tended to by members of the parachute club, airport staff and emergency services.

The pilot suffered non-life threatening injuries to his lower right leg, arm and face and was transported to the Batchelor Health Clinic before being transported to Royal Darwin Hospital.

NT Police consulted with the Australian Transport Safety Bureau and Civil Aviation Safety Authority however it is understood investigations are complete.

More Stories

Show More
cessna northern territory plane crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former council employee to contest councillor race

        premium_icon Former council employee to contest councillor race

        Politics Former council employee is hoping to take on a new role after putting her hand up for election.

        Gunfire, pig heads and psychosexual war over barking dog

        premium_icon Gunfire, pig heads and psychosexual war over barking dog

        News A Bizarre recording made as part of extraordinary neighbour dispute has ended in...

        No helmet, no hope after man offers up drugs to police

        premium_icon No helmet, no hope after man offers up drugs to police

        News Cyclist's bone-headed decision turns costly