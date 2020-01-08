Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Light plane stuck in the sand near Eurong on Fraser Island. Photo: Kerri Ann via Facebook
Light plane stuck in the sand near Eurong on Fraser Island. Photo: Kerri Ann via Facebook
News

Pilot to be disciplined after Fraser Island plane nosedive

Carlie Walker
7th Jan 2020 6:00 PM | Updated: 8th Jan 2020 12:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PILOT overshot the runway, which caused a plane to nosedive on a beach on Fraser Island, according to the company director of Air Fraser Island.

The airline's boss Gerry Geltch, speaking to 7NEWS.com.au, said the plane hit a shallow pool of water while landing on a designated beach runway.

"At the end of the runway, there was a pool of water with a lip in it.

"He ended up coming to a halt in there."

He denied it was a "violent, abrupt" landing.

The Australian Safety Transport Bureau and Civil Aviation Safety Authority have been investigating the incident.

Geltch said the pilot will be disciplined for "uncalled for" actions which "went against operation requirements of the company".

fraser island gerry geltch plane crash
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police force entry into rural shed, discover meth, weed

        premium_icon Police force entry into rural shed, discover meth, weed

        Crime Police officers were kicked and scratched at a Lockyer Valley shed as they helped paramedics treat a man.

        ‘You could have walked home’: Magistrate blasts drink driver

        premium_icon ‘You could have walked home’: Magistrate blasts drink driver

        News When presented with the option to walk or drive the 800 metres back to camp, one...

        Hoodlums in stolen Toyota ransack Somerset petrol station

        premium_icon Hoodlums in stolen Toyota ransack Somerset petrol station

        News The owner of a Somerset petrol station was sleeping when he got the call no...

        ‘Vapodrops Bandit’ urged to clean up act on rail trail

        ‘Vapodrops Bandit’ urged to clean up act on rail trail

        News Users of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail are becoming increasingly annoyed by the...