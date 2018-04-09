Pilley puts disappointment behind him ahead of doubles

NEW FOCUS: Cameron Pilley has put the disappointment of his singles loss behind him ahead of two doubles medals draws.

Yamba squash star Cameron Pilley has put the disappointment of his men's singles loss behind him ahead of the start of two potentially medal-winning doubles campaigns.

Pilley surrendered a 2-1 lead against James Willstrop to fall 3-2 in their quarter final match on Saturday.

While Englishman Willstrop was on-court winning his way to Monday's gold medal match against New Zealand's Paul Coll, Pilley took the 48-hour gap before the start of the doubles to refocus.

But there was no hiding the 35-year-old's disappointment at missing out on a Commonwealth Games medal on home soil.

"I really wanted to push for a medal," he said.

"I knew I would've face a former world number one in the quarter final to do that but my goal was to get on the podium.

"I've never been on the podium for singles. I'm disappointed with losing.

"He played the better squash. It wasn't really fatigue, I felt fine.

"I've never played in front of a crowd like that and they really helped me."

Pilley and fellow northern New South Wales product Ryan Cuskelly, the reigning world men's doubles champions, will combine in their quest to win gold, while he will join fellow Yamba product Donna Urquhart in the mixed doubles.

Both teams have a good chance to medal.

A leg injury forced Cuskelly's withdrawal from the men's singles draw after his first-round win.

The man he was due to face in the round of 16, Malaysia's Nafiizwan Adnan, went on to reach the bronze medal match while Cuskelly used the time to heal.

"I've got an adductor strain. I'm trying to get it right. It's still not 100 per cent. I'm gutted and upset but there's not much I can do about it," Cuskelly said.

Pilley won a men's doubles gold medal alongside David Palmer at Glasgow in 2014, while Cuskelly and Matthew Karwalski were knocked out in the quarter finals

But the boys from northern New South Wales are ready to improve on the bronze medal they won at Delhi in 2010.