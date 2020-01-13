PIGSTY BANDIT: Gates and pigs stolen from property

BIG PIG BANDIT: Jared Polzin faced Gayndah Magistrates court after he was charged with stealing gates from a pigsty. Picture: Facebook.

BIG PIG BANDIT: Jared Polzin faced Gayndah Magistrates court after he was charged with stealing gates from a pigsty. Picture: Facebook.

A NUMBER of pigs and two steel gates were stolen by an Eidsvold man after he claimed the pigs were originally his, a court has heard.

19-year-old Jared Polzin faced Gayndah Magistrates Court on January 10, charged with one count of stealing.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathryn Staggoll told the court the defendant was driving his ute around the Eidsvold area at the time of the alleged crime.

"He attended the location of a bush property, with a pigsty with a number of pigs," Sgt Staggoll said.

"There was a witness who alerted the owner of the property, and upon arrival the next day the owner noticed a number of pigs missing, as well as two steel gates that had been taken."

The court heard that he reported the matter to the police, where they attended and observed tyre tracks leading to a property.

Sgt Staggoll told the court that because of this, investigations were conducted.

There was a subsequent search warrant, and officers found a number of pigs and two stolen gates.

No one was on the property when the warrant was executed, but police later spoke to the defendant who attended the station voluntarily, the court was told.

"He did take part in an interview and he did admit to driving to the property because he believed the pigs were actually his, which were stolen two weeks prior," Sgt Staggoll said.

"Mr Polzin reported to police that he did admit to stealing the gates, and he was remorseful, which was noted, your honour."

Sgt Staggoll then told the court there was no history to tender, and the gates' owners were not after restitution.

Polzin represented himself, and stated he was "real regretful" for taking the gates, and "basically wanted to just get his pigs back".

Sgt Staggoll then emphasised to the court that Polzin was not being charged with the theft of the pigs, but only the gates.

Magistrate Ross Woodford took into account his age, and that it was "an act of circumstance", and had shown remorse for his actions.

Polzin plead guilty to the charge of stealing, and was fined $250.

A conviction was not recorded.