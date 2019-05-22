Pig's outside pace leaves cods out of water

WINNER WINNER: Gatton Black Pig James Sinnamon was named as an instrumental aspect in the win.

RUGBY UNION: University of Queensland's Gatton Black Pigs left fourth-on-the- ladder Condamine Cods looking for water at the weekend.

The Pigs secured their first away game victory for the season, winning 45-31.

While the score was initially in the Cods' favour, the Pigs stayed competitive before running away with the game in the second half.

Gatton Black Pig William Moses said the team's outside pace was behind the success.

"It was a physical game of rugby but the Pigs were able to defeat the Cods,” he said.

The win caused the Pigs to move up a position on the ladder from sixth to fifth position.

Winger Nick Loughnan and centre James Sinnamon had impressive performances and helped Gatton secure the win.

Loughnan scored two quick tries early in the second half and fellow try-scorer Sinnamon was also credited for his defence.

The weekend win is the second in a row for the Pigs but they will have to beat top-of-the-table Roma if they want to continue the streak.