Piers reveals cause of Meghan tantrum

Firebrand morning show host and Meghan Markle's arch-nemesis Piers Morgan has spoken in detail about what made him storm off set in a now-infamous tantrum, and what he did immediately after it.

In a fiery interview with Fox News this morning, he said that it was all about "freedom of speech".

"I was hired by ITV to do the morning show because they were struggling with the ratings, they wanted me to shake things ups … I was a highly opinionated person and they knew that," he said.

"Over five years we trebled the ratings and the last day ironically was the first day we beat the BBC.

"Instead I was carolled into a position that 'you've got to apologise … or your position is untenable'."

He said he took time to make a decision and thought of the advice his late manager would've given him.

Piers Morgan walked off during live filming of Good Morning Britain after conflict with Alex Beresford over Morgans comments on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah interview.

"I went for a long walk around West London, it was a beautiful, sunny day," he recalls.

"He would be telling me 'trust your gut' and my gut told me 'I was gonna be damned for speaking my mind'."

"[I won't be] bullied by the woke brigade for apologising."

He said he then went back to ITV and told them: "Apologies don't get you anywhere, on a fundamental point of principle I'm not going to apologise for not believing Meghan Markle."

He then found out Meghan and Prince Harry had complained to both ITV boss Carolyn McCall and the UK's media regulator Ofcom.

"I should be condemned to lose my job later that day."

This morning he admitted he "shouldn't have left my seat" when he stormed off the set, but revealed why he did it.

"I was angry because I could feel that there was this growing sense of if you didn't believe Meghan on everything she said, then you were the problem you were the racist, couldn't possibly be that she was lying," he said.

In his interview this morning, he also fired up at Good Morning Britain's Alex Beresford - the presenter who called him out on the morning he stormed off set - saying he didn't have any journalistic credibility.

Morgan blasted Alex Beresford.

"He is the stand in weather guy, he's not a journalist, someone I've helped in his career like he has asked me to," he said.

"I specifically asked for him to come in that morning … he wanted to explain to us and the moment he came on air came with a premeditated attack on me that was quite personal.

"I walked off … I was quite angry in the moment, that I have a personal vendetta against Meghan Markle, which I don't."

'Sharon was taken down very deliberately'

Morgan also spoke about Sharon Obsourne who stood up for her mate Piers saying he should have the right to freedom of speech.

She subsequently lost her role on a CBS' panel show, The Talk, and that hurt Piers more than his leaving GMB.

"It's disconcerting to see a good friend of mine taken down. Sharon was taken down very deliberately …. all because she dared to tweet that I was entitled to my own opinion," Morgan said.

"It was one of the most difficult days of my career. Sharon went on Twitter immediately and defended my right to speak. She's a loyal friend and my god has she paid for that."

Morgan takes aim at Sussexes

Morgan predictably took aim at the Sussexes.

"Talking about themselves … is their only currency …. without that they're just another couple of celebrities on the Huxta trail," he said.

He had a go at Meghan's Hollywood career, and admitted he like her show Suits and praised Harry for going to war.

"But what's happened to that guy? He's turned into a whiny brat," he says.

"He's in his mid-30s crying his dad won't fund him financially."

