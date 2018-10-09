Is this killer the best liar in the world?

Rebecca Fenton was found guilty of the brutal murder of her husband, Larry, who was found dead in a pool of blood in their home.

Even host Piers Morgan is bamboozled by the facts when he first meets convicted murderer Rebecca Fenton at Lowell Correctional Institution in Florida.

"You're either the victim of an extraordinary miscarriage of justice, in which case your incarceration here for the rest of your life is unspeakably unfair, or you're a cold, calculating murderess, and the best liar I've ever met in my life," he says on the debut episode of the sensationally titled Killer Women With Piers Morgan.

"And I'll be honest with you: I don't know which one it is."

Piers is not alone. The case involving Fenton, who was convicted of gunning down her husband on Super Bowl Sunday in 2008, isn't as clear cut as it first seems.

HUMBLE BEGINNINGS

Fenton met her husband Larry, a pharmaceutical rep, in a chance encounter at the gym. She was immediately attracted to his Clint Eastwood-esque good looks and after a whirlwind romance they married a year later.

Fenton, at the time, described Larry as the Prince Charming she'd waited all her life for and he treated her like the spoiled 'real housewife' she always yearned to be.

But after three years of marriage, their fairytale romance ended with a bang.

Did Fenton have the killer instinct to match her killer smile?

A SHOT RINGS OUT

On February 3, 2008 Larry was settling in for a big day of sport, like many Americans.

"He was watching Tiger Woods (on TV) and then was going to take a nap and watch the Super Bowl later that evening," recalls Fenton.

"I checked on him to see if he needed anything and he said we would order a pizza later that evening and I went to the gym."

When Fenton returned home, she found Larry dead in the foyer of the couple's home.

"I just remember going real hazy," says Fenton. "I started screaming at Larry. And then I saw this pool of blood that was probably six inches all the way around his body."

An autopsy revealed Larry had been shot in the back, arm and neck at point blank range.

It appeared Larry had been killed in a bungled robbery.

Piers Morgan visits Fenton at the Lowell Correctional Institution in Florida. Picture: Plum Pictures

THE INVESTIGATION

While the couple's home had appeared to be ransacked and Larry's jeep was missing from the driveway, nothing of real value had been stolen - not even the cash in his wallet. Investigators also found it odd that an intruder would break into a house on Super Bowl Sunday, when most people would be home watching the game.

Then there was Fenton's version of events …

Not only did she fail to call 911 immediately, she also claimed to have taken her husband's pulse twice - on both his neck and arm - yet none of his blood was found on her or her shoes.

Police were resolute that Fenton, a former high class call girl, murdered her husband in cold blood to cash in on his $1 million life insurance policy.

Heartfelt tears or calculated emotion?

OPEN AND SHUT CASE?

When police searched Fenton's car parked in their driveway they discovered the murder weapon wrapped in a plastic bag hidden underneath the passenger seat.

Upon further investigation they discovered it was registered to the couple, and had five spent casings and one empty chamber.

A box of bullets discovered in the couple's bedroom was missing five bullets, which matched

those that killed Larry. It seemed like an open and shut case …

Except there was no gun residue found on Fenton whatsoever. Unidentified fingerprints and footprints found at the scene that remain unidentified could suggest otherwise.

Did Fenton really kill Larry? Was an accomplice involved?

Fenton maintains her innocence while serving out her life sentence for first-degree murder.

Killer Women With Piers Morgan premieres Tuesday at 7.30pm on Foxtel's Crime + Investigation and is available on Foxtel On Demand.