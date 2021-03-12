Piers’ bizarre boast after Meghan war

Piers Morgan has made a bizarre online boast just days after he sensationally stormed off the set of the Good Morning Britain breakfast program when he was confronted over his criticism of Meghan Markle.

For years the 55-year-old TV personality has made it clear that he is not a fan of the Duchess and he didn't hold back when sharing his thoughts on her and Prince Harry's Oprah interview.

In one of his several rants over the couple, Morgan took particular issue with Meghan's revelation that she suffered suicidal thoughts, declaring: "I don't believe a word she says."

This led to an on-air confrontation with co-presenter Alex Beresford, resulting in Morgan storming off and quitting the show.

Now, two days after the on-air drama, Morgan has taken to Twitter to boast about Good Morning Britain's record ratings.

Piers Morgan walks off during live filming of Good Morning Britain after conflict with Alex Beresford.

"I had one goal when I joined @GMB - beat @BBCBreakfast in the ratings. On my last day, we did it," he wrote.

"That was down to the hard work & dedication of the whole team. They don't all agree with me, some don't even like me, but we were a team..and we won. Thanks guys. I'll miss you."

A total of 1.29 million viewers watched Morgan's final episode. The following day the show's ratings plummeted by 80,000, according to the Daily Mail.

Earlier this week ITV released a curt statement confirming Morgan would not be returning to the show.

"Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain," the network said.

"ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

During Morgan's final show, Beresford accused him of "trashing" Meghan because she "cut him off".

He said he "understands" that Morgan doesn't like Meghan, telling him "you've made it so clear a number of times on this program, a number of times".

"And I understand that you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one and she cut you off. She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to," Beresford added.

"Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, yet you continue to trash her."

Co-presenter Alex Beresford confronted Piers Morgan over his comments about Meghan Markle.

Morgan walked of set saying he was ‘done with this’.

Morgan got up and left his chair, saying he was "done with this" before storming out of the studio. Beresford said that was "pathetic" as Morgan strode out, adding: "Sorry, can't do this."

But Beresford wasn't done yet.

"This is absolutely diabolical behaviour, I'm sorry but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen. 6.30 to 7 yesterday was incredibly hard to watch," he said.

It wasn't just his co-host who took issue with Morgan's attack on Meghan, with UK mental health charity Mind saying it was "disappointed and concerned" by the presenter's comments.

Ofcom, the UK regulatory authority for the TV industry, received more than 40,000 complaints about Morgan's comments about Meghan and Harry.

Meghan herself also filed a complaint to ITV against Morgan over his comment regarding her mental health claims, the broadcaster's Royal Editor Chris Ship revealed.

Meghan reportedly filed a complaint to ITV over Morgan’s comments. Picture: CBS

The network had ordered Morgan to apologise on air but he refused, resulting in him resigning in the middle of the program.

He later doubled down on his decision, saying he was willing to "fall on his sword" after "agreeing to disagree" with ITV over the apology, claiming he was sticking up for free speech.

"I don't believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth and I think the damage she's done to the British monarchy and to the Queen at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital is enormous and frankly contemptible," he said.

"If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out with in that interview, so be it.

"I think it's fair to say, although the woke crowd will think that they've cancelled me, I think they will be rather disappointed when I re-emerge."

Originally published as Piers' bizarre boast after Meghan war