Pictures show ‘cowardly’ attack on 84yo

Police investigating the brutal assault of an elderly woman inside her retirement village have released pictures showing her horrific injuries.

Detectives have been scouring the Turramurra retirement village, in Sydney's upper north shore since 84-year-old Patricia was attacked early on Saturday afternoon.

Patricia was attacked by a stranger. Picture: NSW Police

The attack occurred in a quiet retirement village. Picture: NSW Police

Later today, Patricia's daughter Caroline and police will appeal for information to help them find the attacker.

Police allege Patricia had returned to her unit just before 12.30pm on Saturday when she found a stranger standing in her bedroom.

The man then allegedly attacked Patricia before fleeing out the front door. Emergency services rushed to the scene, treating Patricia for multiple serious injuries including lacerations to her face, chest and arm.

She remains in Sydney Adventist Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police have dusted the door for fingerprints. Picture: NSW Police

Detectives have spent the past few days at the retirement village, yesterday canvassing the entire community and interviewing local residents.

In particular, police are hoping to speak to a man who was seen in the area at the time of the incident and has yet to be identified.

He is described as being aged between 30 and 50, about 175-180cm tall, possibly of Asian or Indian subcontinental appearance, with a medium build, brown eyes, dark hair, and clean shaven.

At the time, he was wearing light-coloured pants and a jacket over a button-up shirt and tie.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Detective Chief Inspector Luke Spurr said Patricia and her family were shocked the attack had occurred in what seemed to be such a safe place.

"This is an absolutely appalling and cowardly act, and let me reassure you, these type of offences are uncommon and that police are doing everything in their power to fully investigate this matter and to locate the offender," he told reporters.

Police at the Turramurra retirement village. Picture: NSW Police