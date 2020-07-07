Pickled chef more than five times the limit

A CHEF tested more than five times over the limit an hour after crashing his ute through a roundabout after getting drunk on home brew whisky.

Appearing at the Cleveland Magistrates Court today Cameron Mark London, 46, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol.

The court heard London had to be freed after he crashed through traffic signs and a roundabout on Bloomfield St in Cleveland at 11.50pm on February 8.

A police prosecutor said London smelled strongly of alcohol, was bloodied from a head wound and was argumentative and aggressive with witnesses who came to his assistance.

Emergency services had to free the defendant from his vehicle.

The court heard London could not be given a breath test at the scene but hospital tests an hour later confirmed he had a 0.255 per cent blood alcohol level.

A police prosecutor said the incident presented an alarming set of circumstances.

Defence solicitor Lyle Parker said London had no like traffic history and was a qualified chef with a very good work history who had recognised the crash as a serious wake-up call.

Mr Parker said London, who had also spent four years in the army, had drunk way too much on the night after a relationship break-up.

The court heard London suffered severe depression, had spent four months in alcohol rehabilitation and was halfway through a certificate three in addiction management and community development.

Magistrate Deborah Vasta said nothing good had ever come from drinking home brew whisky and congratulated London on his "really remarkable" rehabilitation efforts which were confirmed with documentation.

London was sentenced to 12 months' probation and disqualified from driving for six months, having had his licence suspended in February.

The court heard as with all drink drivers who return a blood alcohol reading higher than 0.150 per cent, London will also be required to use an alcohol interlock device for two years when his licence is renewed.

Originally published as Pickled chef more than five times the limit