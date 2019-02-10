Pick up your litter: volunteer's message after lake clean up

HORRIBLE: Gatton resident Julie Reid was left disapointed by the community, after spending a morning pulling rubbish out of dry Lake Apex.

AFTER pulling piles of rubbish from the dry banks of Lake Apex, Julie Reid has a message for visitors.

The Gatton resident and Friends of Lake Apex volunteer is asking everyone to stop abandoning their rubbish, which often end up in our waterways.

Last Sunday Mrs Reid spent the morning collecting rubbish now exposed by the lowered water level in the lake and was disappointed.

"It's not good enough. People have got to learn,” Mrs Reid said.

Much of the rubbish she pulled out would be weeks, if not months old and was only visible due to the lack of water in the lake.

"The lower the water level gets the more rubbish you're going to see,” she said.

"If we can collect it while the water levels are low than the poor birds and pelicans are not picking up bottle tops and plastics.”

Mrs Reid said while she had not noticed an increase in rubbish, the fact there was any at all in the reservoir was disappointing.

"They're too lazy to walk two feet and put it in the bin - they'd rather throw it on the ground,” she said.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Deputy Mayor Jason Cook also encouraged members of the public to be more aware of littering.

"It is always disappointing to see public spaces littered in rubbish when the necessary facilities are provided,” Cr Cook said.

"While council continues to take every measure possible to minimise the impact of rubbish, residents are encouraged to take responsibility for disposing of their waste correctly.”

Mrs Reid said resident should take better care of the Lake.

"Not many towns have something like this in the middle of the town that people can go to,” she said.

She encouraged everyone to keep a rubbish bag in the car and clean up after themselves whenever they were out.