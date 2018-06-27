Physical side of beautiful game is paying off for Redbacks

CONTEST: Austin Lenord and Oliver Wacker of Gatton contest the ball with Mitchell Albury of West Wanderers.

FOOTBALL: Gatton Redbacks coach Adam Jackwitz believes adding a bit of "mongrel” to his side's slick passing game will aid them in their quest for their maiden Premier Men title.

The 33-year-old took over the reins this season following the departure of Jon Edwards, who in his two years in the role put in place a system focussed on playing fluid, attacking football.

In his first season, Edwards took the Redbacks within a whisker of winning the grand final in eye-pleasing fashion.

Although the new man in the hot seat has maintained that attacking philosophy, he believes Gatton's reputation as a physical and dogged opponent is back in full force.

"The tactical side is carried on from Jon really, that hasn't changed too much. The boys have got that under their wing,” Jackwitz said.

"It's just about getting the mongrel back, I suppose.

"Morale is definitely up and the boys are really enjoying it.” Gatton are second on the table behind an undefeated USQ FC.

But with the finals approaching, Jackwitz does not believe USQ are as daunting a prospect as they might appear.

"We drew against them (the last time they played), we probably should have beaten them,” he said.

"We were up a goal on them and they were down to 10 men.

"We had our chances but just couldn't finish them. I think we've got them measured.”

Squad depth has been a big positive this year despite the loss of star striker Alex Edwards, with a number of young players making the step up to the top side.

"We've just got to keep enjoying it and keep playing well, we're there to enjoy it at the end of the day,” Jackwitz said.

"I don't want them to feel the pressure. We just need to turn up and play each week and take every game as it comes.”