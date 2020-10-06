PHOTOS: Young Hawks learn vital lessons during COVID season

Out and about at the Gatton Hawks' home game.

Out and about at the Gatton Hawks' home game.

DESPITE a fast finish, Gatton Hawks won’t make the Volunteer Cup finals after falling short to Valleys on home turf.

It was the Hawks’ one-and-only home ground game of the season, with a strong crowd turning out for the game.

Team captain Shannon hicks said the boys should be proud of the season.

“We competed well with the top teams for such a young side, and the boys should all be proud of the season,” Hicks said.

“It’s definitely a step in the right direction for next year.”

Despite a late comeback, Gatton went down 24-18, with scores from Jayden Williams, Tyson White, Shannon Hicks and Oliver Bichel.

“I think the main thing the boys can take out of this season is that effort is everything – if you put the effort in results will come,” Hicks said.

“If you want to compete in an A-Grade competition, the side who puts more effort and doesn’t stop competing is always going to be the more dangerous side, despite the players they have.”