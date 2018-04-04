PHOTOS: You won't believe what was in this groper's belly

Burdekin fisherman Dallan Garvey pulled in a 60cm groper, only for it to vomit up something he definitely didn't have on his hook. The fish was released after this photo was snapped.

A FISHERMAN who reeled in a small groper got a shock when the fish vomited up something that wasn't on his hook.

Dallan Garvey, 26, was fishing in the Burdekin River on Sunday when he reeled in a 60cm groper, and while freeing the fish from his hook, the fish "spewed up" a surprise.

A groper vomited up this seabird.

Inside the groper's belly was a small 'prawn bird', likely an egret or similar often spotted around the mangroves feeding on live prawns and bait in the shallows.

The Queensland groper, or the giant groper, is a protected 'no take' species.

Gropers weigh 15kg when three years old, and can weigh up to 300kg when fully grown.

Mainly bottom-dwelling fish, they have huge mouths and easily swallow other smaller fish whole.

The keen fisherman also managed to hook a large sea snake, which was coiled up as it was brought to the surface.

He also caught a sea snake.

Dallan was using live mullet as bait for the day, and took home two nice mangrove jacks and a grunter.

