PHOTOS: Ute hits trees, flips over water pipe

Caitlan Charles
by and Caitlan Charles
17th Jan 2020 1:16 PM
A MAN has been taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway.

About 11.30am, a ute flipped at Deeragun after hitting trees in the centre divide.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said both lanes were blocked for about 10 minutes while the car was moved out of the way of oncoming traffic.

As of 12.20pm, one lane was open.

 

It is understood the man had minor injuries but was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service were also on scene to assist.

