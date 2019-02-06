Menu
PHOTOS TO COME: Early morning fire engulfs house

Meg Bolton
by
6th Feb 2019 8:36 AM

FIRE crews battled a house fire for almost an hour at Laidley in the early hours of the morning.

Four crews attended the scene to fight the fire, which had engulfed the house on Short Street.

Crews arrived just before 3am and extinguished the blaze within an hour.

It is suspected the property was unattended at the time of the fire.

At present the fire is not suspicious, but the Fire Investigation Unit and Criminal Investigation Branch are working on an official outcome.

