DRY: Tim Pocock inspects his fallow field at his farm in Forest Hill. The sorghum grower as unable to plant a crop last year due to the severe drought conditions.
News

PHOTOS: Tales of both triumph and heartache abound

Dominic Elsome
by
16th Jan 2019 11:42 AM

WHAT a year 2018 was.

It was a whirlwind for myself, stepping into my first journalism job and quickly having to find my feet in the region.

But one thing that became apparent was the wealth of characters and stories this area has to offer.

I've covered everything from stories of triumphant local athletes and community groups celebrating their successes, to the heartache of the drought and the devastation natural disasters like bushfires can bring to our community.

Covering these stories, I've been able to capture some incredible moments, and taking these photographs is one of my favourite parts of my job.

The gallery below is some of my favourite photos from last year - some you may recognise from the paper, while others might not have made it in but still caught my eye.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
dominic elsome lockyer photography lockyer valley photography somerset somerset photography
