IN THE SPIRIT: Sue Steinhardt and Trish O'Brien at the Christmas in the Country Art and Craft Show in Gatton on Saturday, November 3.
PHOTOS: Shoppers flock to Christmas markets

Lachlan Mcivor
6th Nov 2018 12:08 PM

THOSE who visited Gatton Shire Hall on Saturday could get their hands on a unique Christmas present well before the holiday rush.

It was the final day of the 28th annual Christmas in the Country Art and Craft Show, which ran from Thursday night and attracted more than 40 stall holders.

A wide range of items was on sale, including tasty treats, jewellery ,craft, wood work and everything in between.

The event raises funds for the Peace Lutheran Primary School Parents and Friends committee.

"That's how we supply our kids with lots of different things like fridges, air conditioners and buses for swimming lessons,” organiser Catherine Windolf said.

"We look at different technologies we can put in the classroom and everything through to infrastructure in the school.”.

28th annual christmas in the country art and craft gatton lockyer valley
