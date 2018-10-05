Menu
Login
REPAIR JOB: Workers remove the tower roof yesterday.
REPAIR JOB: Workers remove the tower roof yesterday. Mike Knott BUN041018TOWER2
News

PHOTOS: Roof comes down at historic water tower

5th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

THE process to fix the Bundaberg East Water Tower has begun after the roof was significantly damaged in Sunday's storm.

Yesterday morning the roof was removed to allow for a structural assessment by an engineer.

Some residents initially thought the damaged roof was a small boat that was blown atop the tower during the powerful storm.

But that theory was sunk when NewsMail photographer Mike Knott sent our drone up and discovered what people had seen was half the roof peeled back.

 

ROOF REMOVAL: Two cranes were used to bring the storm-damaged roof down.
ROOF REMOVAL: Two cranes were used to bring the storm-damaged roof down. Mike Knott BUN041018TOWER1

 

REPAIR JOB: The roof is atop a steel water tank that sits on the eight-storey tower, the only one of its kind in Queensland.
REPAIR JOB: The roof is atop a steel water tank that sits on the eight-storey tower, the only one of its kind in Queensland. Mike Knott BUN041018TOWER3

 

REPAIR WORK: Some residents initially speculated the damaged roof may have been a small boat blown on to the structure during Sunday's powerful storm.
REPAIR WORK: Some residents initially speculated the damaged roof may have been a small boat blown on to the structure during Sunday's powerful storm. Mike Knott BUN041018TOWER4

The eight-storey heritage-listed building is the only circular brick water tower in Queensland.

It was built between 1901 and 1902.

bundaberg bundaberg east water tower storm damage
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Herbicide attack destroys potato and garlic crop

    Herbicide attack destroys potato and garlic crop

    News Mount Sylvia organically certified farm hit by herbicide attack

    • 5th Oct 2018 6:07 AM
    Australia Day will remain the same in these regions

    Australia Day will remain the same in these regions

    News Graeme Lehmann and Tanya Milligan say Australia Day is inclusive.

    House fire victims need emergency accommodation

    House fire victims need emergency accommodation

    News The family only have the clothes on their backs and old passports.

    Ellisha takes each day with positive approach

    Ellisha takes each day with positive approach

    News Q&A: Get to know Ellisha Freeman.

    Local Partners