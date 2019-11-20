Menu
PHOTOS: Police reveal full list of stolen items from raid

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
20th Nov 2019 5:00 PM
COIN collections, an antique watch and even a minesweeping kit are some of the items police are hoping to return to their owners.

Gatton Criminal Investigations Branch is searching for the owners of a large amount of suspected stolen property discovered in a recent raid.

Police raided a property in Grandchester in October, and discovered large quantities of drugs and stolen property during their search, which led to three arrests.

Police have released images of a number of items which have yet to be returned to their rightful owners.

Senior Constable David Mengel said police were hopeful of tracking down the owners.

“Especially the sentimental items – whoever’s missing that watch, it could be all that’s left of their parents,” Snr Const Mengel said.

READ MORE: More than 300 charges following drug, theft operations

The stolen items include a watch with “Bill Flo 25/9/76” engraved on the rear, a US army minesweeping kit and a large collection of coins.

If anyone recognises any of the items, Snr Const Mengel encouraged them to contact the Gatton Police Station on 5468 3266, or email him at Mengel.DavidJ@police.qld.gov.au.

Check out the full gallery of stolen items below:

