Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Dave and Rob Reck at the Mulgowie Markets.
Dave and Rob Reck at the Mulgowie Markets.
News

PHOTOS: Market Day at Mulgowie

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
3rd Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARKET Day came to Mulgowie on Saturday, with dozens of stallholders from throughout the region showcasing their wares.

From books to embroidery, fruits to fragrances, crafts to candles, there was something for everyone, much of it handmade or homegrown.

Photos
View Gallery

The markets are held on the first Saturday of each month, and are an invaluable opportunity for the town and its surrounds to promote local business and agriculture.

Stallholders and visitors from all over the Lockyer Valley and beyond are welcome to come along next time and see it all for themselves.

For further information about upcoming markets, visit the Mulgowie Markets Facebook page, email mulgowiemarkets@gmail.com or phone 0498 716 102

lockyer valley mulgowie markets photo gallery
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How dairy farmers are being milked dry

        premium_icon How dairy farmers are being milked dry

        News Greg Antcliff has been a dairy farmer for more than 26 years and said he’s watched as one farmer after the other has walked away.

        Fireys reveal full extent of region’s bushfire damage

        premium_icon Fireys reveal full extent of region’s bushfire damage

        News Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has called time on bushfire season as focus...

        Former Australia’s Got Talent star opens own vocal academy

        premium_icon Former Australia’s Got Talent star opens own vocal academy

        News The Ipswich local is now training the next generation of performers

        POLL: Would a lifetime registration make you desex your dog?

        POLL: Would a lifetime registration make you desex your dog?

        Opinion HAVE your say in our weekly reader poll.