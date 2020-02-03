PHOTOS: Market Day at Mulgowie

MARKET Day came to Mulgowie on Saturday, with dozens of stallholders from throughout the region showcasing their wares.

From books to embroidery, fruits to fragrances, crafts to candles, there was something for everyone, much of it handmade or homegrown.

The markets are held on the first Saturday of each month, and are an invaluable opportunity for the town and its surrounds to promote local business and agriculture.

Stallholders and visitors from all over the Lockyer Valley and beyond are welcome to come along next time and see it all for themselves.

For further information about upcoming markets, visit the Mulgowie Markets Facebook page, email mulgowiemarkets@gmail.com or phone 0498 716 102