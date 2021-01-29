PHOTOS: Lockyer welcomes 17 new Aussie citizens

Lockyer Valley Citizenship Ceremony welcomes 17 new Australian Citizens to the region January 26, 2021. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

Seventeen new Aussie citizens who call the Lockyer Valley home have celebrated becoming part of the ‘lucky country’ at a ceremony this week.

Coming from countries all across the world, including New Zealand, South Africa, China, Bangladesh and Ireland, the 17 new Aussies pledged their loyalty to the nation and expressed their love for the Lockyer Valley.

Lockyer Valley Mayor Councillor Tanya Milligan said becoming an Australian Citizen was a step that showed loyalty to Australia and a desire to share a common future.

Cr Milligan congratulated those who took part in the ceremony on taking the “final step” in their journey to become Australian citizens.

She reflected on her own heritage too, and said her father was Italian and her mother of German descent.

“In the Lockyer Valley we are very blessed to have a multicultural community to raise our families, Cr Milligan said.

Mohammad Ali, one of the 17 new Aussies said he was “delighted” to become an Australian citizen after a six-year journey that had many “ups and downs” along the way.

Younghoon Cho who studies agribusiness at UQ Gatton arrived in Australia eight years ago.

Mr Cho said he was “proud” to become an Australian citizen on Wednesday.

Nazmun Nahar and Md Mahmun Hasan, who migrated from Bangladesh five years ago, said they loved the Lockyer Valley so much they decided to put their “roots” in the region.

Ms Nahar said it was a “privilege” to be part of the community.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the new citizens proudly sung the Australian National Anthem, led by Tess Barton from Laidley.

