The Mount Tarampa State School prep students on their first day of school for 2021. Photo: Ali Kuchel

The Mount Tarampa State School prep students on their first day of school for 2021. Photo: Ali Kuchel

The newest prep students have started their schooling education today, venturing into the classroom for the first time.

Preppies across the Lockyer and Somerset posed for the Gatton Star this morning, along with their parents, on their first day in the classroom.

Check out the bright and bubbly faces below in the gallery.