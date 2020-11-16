PHOTOS: Inside look at Mosque’s transformation after fires

Fr Nandana Saparamadu (left) of St Patrick's Cathedral and Toowoomba Islamic Society president Professor Shahjahan Khan during a tour of the under construction Toowoomba Mosque on Mosque Open Day, Saturday, November 14, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

The transformation of the Toowoomba Mosque has been five long years in the making.

Following the devastating fire causing damage to the structure, the Mosque is now preparing to reopen the damaged areas with new and improved revamps.

In a Facebook post last week, the members said they were finally able to reveal a large portion of the rebuilding efforts.

First look inside the under construction Toowoomba Mosque on Mosque Open Day, Saturday, November 14, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

"The Muslim community of Toowoomba decided to focus their attention on a cause much more rewarding and meaningful," they wrote.

"Re-building Toowoomba Mosque.

"The enemies of Islam are not low in numbers nor are they subtle, but we have our faith in Allah SWT and a drive to continuing spreading the message of Islam regardless of those that fear it."

Islamic Society president Professor Shahjahan Khan said the mosque would have many improvements that were new to the structure, and would make it more inviting in many different ways.

"This mosque is going to be eco-friendly," Prof Khan said.

"We already have solar panels to maintain electricity.

"We're going to have a tank to minimise the town water use.

"We're also going to make this a children-friendly mosque to it's safe for them to us."

Those who attended the International Food Festival on Saturday received an inside look at the progress made so far on the rebuilding efforts.

"It's not finished yet, but people will see what it's going to look like in the future," Prof Khan said.

"That's been in the making for five years after it was burnt in 2015."

Originally published as PHOTOS: Inside look at Mosque's transformation after shocking fires