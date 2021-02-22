Menu
Hatton Vale State School prep students of 2021. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel
Education

PHOTOS: Hatton Vale preppies ready to kick off dream jobs

Ali Kuchel
22nd Feb 2021 3:01 PM
There’s something in the water at Hatton Vale State School, with many of the prep students revealing dream jobs that care for people or animals.

In Hatton Vale State School’s 2021 prep cohort, there’s plenty of aspiring doctors, police officers and firefighters, as well as zoo keepers.

Check out the gallery below, which features the students from prep class A, prep class B and prep class C.

Not wearing a helmet on pushbike leads to Laidley drug bust

