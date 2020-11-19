Menu
Macy Fahey, Sophia Ryder and Aleesha Shaw, Lowood State High School Formal 2020. Photo: Ali Kuchel
PHOTOS: Glitz and glam from Lowood High formal

Ali Kuchel
19th Nov 2020 3:49 PM
IF you missed seeing this year’s Lowood State High School graduates grace the red carpet, here’s your chance to check it out.

On Wednesday night, Lowood 2020 graduates shifted their formal to the school grounds after the venue cancelled on them.

Family flocked to see the graduates dressed to impress before heading into the school hall to celebrate the year that was 2020.

Check out the photo gallery before, featuring this years Lowood State High School year 12 graduates.

lowood state high school
