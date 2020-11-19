PHOTOS: Glitz and glam from Lowood High formal

IF you missed seeing this year’s Lowood State High School graduates grace the red carpet, here’s your chance to check it out.

On Wednesday night, Lowood 2020 graduates shifted their formal to the school grounds after the venue cancelled on them.

Family flocked to see the graduates dressed to impress before heading into the school hall to celebrate the year that was 2020.

Check out the photo gallery before, featuring this years Lowood State High School year 12 graduates.