SHOW TIME: Phoebe, Sarah and Arabella Jung of Grandchester at the 2018 Gatton Show on Saturday.
SHOW TIME: Phoebe, Sarah and Arabella Jung of Grandchester at the 2018 Gatton Show on Saturday. Lachlan McIvor
Photos: Gatton soaks up show time fun

Lachlan Mcivor
by
22nd Jul 2018 12:00 PM

CROWDS poured through the gates yesterday to soak up the last stages of show time fun in Gatton.

Gatton Show Society president Katherine Raymont officially opened proceedings at noon alongside Lockyer Valley Regional Council mayor Tanya Milligan, and introduced the brand new faces who will represent the show for the next twelve months.

There was no shortage of things to do, see or eat during the day and once the sun set, visitors were treated to an entertainment extravaganza to close things out for the 102nd time.

Don't forget to pick up this week's edition of the Gatton Star to see our full coverage of the 2018 Gatton Show.

Check out a gallery of all the action from a sunny Saturday at the Gatton Showgrounds below:

Gatton Star

