Ella Gillies, 7, and Beau Knows, Charlee Neaves, 8, and Crazy Daisy, Callan Neave, 6, sits on Flying Frankie, and Zoe Gillies, 4, with Supreme Joe.
PHOTOS: From farming to horses, crime, and the community

Ali Kuchel
by
11th Jan 2019 11:07 AM

WITH just six months at the editors desk for 2018, I sure have been out and about catching up with familiar faces and meeting new ones in the region.

One part of my job I love (besides brining you your weekly Gatton Star newspaper, is taking photos.

In 2018, I was fortunate to win Gatton Show Grand Champion photographer as well as Rural Media SA photojournalist (photography) of the year.

I would like to thank everyone in the community who has participated in photos with me for the Gatton Star. I love getting local faces in the paper and creating a fun image along the way.

In the gallery there will be some images you will recognise, and a few extra ones that may not have made the paper (but were still just as good).

Here's some of my favourite images of 2018:

