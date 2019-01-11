PHOTOS: From farming to horses, crime, and the community

Ella Gillies, 7, and Beau Knows, Charlee Neaves, 8, and Crazy Daisy, Callan Neave, 6, sits on Flying Frankie, and Zoe Gillies, 4, with Supreme Joe.

Ella Gillies, 7, and Beau Knows, Charlee Neaves, 8, and Crazy Daisy, Callan Neave, 6, sits on Flying Frankie, and Zoe Gillies, 4, with Supreme Joe. ALI KUCHEL

WITH just six months at the editors desk for 2018, I sure have been out and about catching up with familiar faces and meeting new ones in the region.

One part of my job I love (besides brining you your weekly Gatton Star newspaper, is taking photos.

In 2018, I was fortunate to win Gatton Show Grand Champion photographer as well as Rural Media SA photojournalist (photography) of the year.

I would like to thank everyone in the community who has participated in photos with me for the Gatton Star. I love getting local faces in the paper and creating a fun image along the way.

In the gallery there will be some images you will recognise, and a few extra ones that may not have made the paper (but were still just as good).

Here's some of my favourite images of 2018: