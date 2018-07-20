Menu
GAME ON: Rei Harris and Pheenyx, from Esk, enjoying the dodgem cars at the 2018 Gatton Show.
News

Photos: Friday smiles at the Gatton Show

by Lachlan McIvor, Meg Bolton, Dom Elsome & Ali Kuchel
20th Jul 2018 3:55 PM

THE 102nd Gatton Show was in full swing today, with exhibitors from across south east Queensland flocking to the Gatton showground.

The horse riders competing in the showjumping and local campdraft were underway early, and the pavilions were open full of arts, crafts, photography and cooking on display for show-goers to admire.

While some dark clouds threatened the show, the rain stayed away for the action to get underway.

Ride attendants were eagerly awaiting patrons at the sideshow alley, who were keen to try out some thrilling rides and entertainment.

Tonight's evening entertainment will feature the dog high jump, starting from 6pm, followed by the young farmers challenge.

Crowds are expected to pour through the gates early tomorrow morning with the stud beef, goats, sheep, and horse action kicking the day off.

