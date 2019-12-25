PHOTOS: Editor’s best images of the year revealed

THERE’S no denying a picture tells a thousand words, which is why I love a great image with every story we write.

It’s no secret I love photography, and anyone who has worked with me this year will understand some of the crazy things I’ll do for a good image.

Looking back on my year of images, it refreshed my memory of how many wonderful people I’ve met across our region, and all the different stories they’ve told.

I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has given up some of their time to be involved with the Gatton Star.

Without the readers, and your stories, we wouldn’t have a newspaper.

Here are my favourite photos of the year. I hope you enjoy looking at them as much as I enjoyed capturing them.