Menu
Login
Weather

PHOTOS: 'Deafening roar', blanket of hail turns town white

Emma Clarke
by
27th Sep 2018 6:54 AM | Updated: 10:05 AM

MARBURG residents were woken to a 'deafening roar' of hail and what could be mistaken as snow when a supercell storm passed through last night.

Weather Watch Meteorologist Anthony Cornelius captured dramatic pictures of the hail, which turned the main street and roads into a winter wonderland - except in Spring.

"A supercell hailstorm has just swept over Marburg and it's turned everything white," Mr Cornelius said on social media.

"The roar of the hail was deafening, road conditions are dangerous due to ice on the road."

Locals say the storm passed through just before 8.30pm.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters expect a medium chance of showers most likely in the afternoon and evening in Marburg today.

There is also the chance of a possibly severe thunderstorm late this morning.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Similar conditions are expected in Ipswich, with a high chance of showers most likely in the late morning and afternoon.

There is the chance of a possibly severe thunderstorm in Ipswich this afternoon and evening.

A severe thunderstorm includes large hail more than 2cm in size, wind gusts more than 90kmh and heavy rainfall that may cause flash flooding.

A shower or two and possible storms are expected on Friday and Saturday.

bom ipswich weather marburg weather spring storm thunder storm
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Reflecting on role played by road warriors

    Reflecting on role played by road warriors

    News The convoy will roll into Gatton this weekend for the 15th time.

    • 27th Sep 2018 12:00 PM
    Residents urged to be aware of koalas on the move

    Residents urged to be aware of koalas on the move

    News Dog attack is a timely reminder for residents to be aware of koalas.

    • 27th Sep 2018 10:41 AM
    Shifting demographics of home buyers

    Shifting demographics of home buyers

    News Market still positive

    Local Partners