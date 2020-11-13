PHOTOS: Cutness overload at Flagstone Book Week day

GETTING to dress up is the highlight of Book Week for Flagstone Creek State School students.

For Charlie, it meant dressing up as his neighbour, who is a farmer.

“I came as my neighbour. I can’t remember their name, but they are farmers,” Charlie said.

“I like farmers and tractors.”

Charlie was one of about 35 students who paraded their favourite book characters today.

He was joined by Stella, the very hungry caterpillar, summer the unicorn and a bunch of fairies and mystical characters.

Year three student Stella, who came as the very hungry caterpillar, said her mum saw the costume in the shop.

“I like the book because when I was little there was a fun thing in the book that I loved to flip, where you could see how much of the apple he ate,” Stella said.

Lizzie and her siblings Patrick and Abigail came as a wolf, axe man and little red riding hood.

“I like dressing up and seeing everyone’s costumes,” Lizzie said.

Unicorns were a plenty, and Caitlynn said she chose Summer the Unicorn for its mystical and cool powers.

The students from Flagstone Creek State School during Book Week 2020. Photo: Ali Kuchel

She made special hoofs for her hands from cardboard.

Principal Rebecca Brown said book week was a chance to encourage the students to expand their reading.

“It’s there to encourage more reading and have a greater variety of text to read,” Ms Brown said.

“And its good to see all the children getting engaged with that.”