Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A car was mangled when it crashed into a light pole on Lynch Rd at East Deep Creek yesterday afternoon.
A car was mangled when it crashed into a light pole on Lynch Rd at East Deep Creek yesterday afternoon.
News

PHOTOS: Car mangled after crashing into pole near Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
15th Sep 2020 8:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PHOTOS from the scene of a high-impact crash at East Deep Creek late yesterday afternoon have revealed a car left mangled after smashing into a pole.

The crash occurred just before 5pm when the car left the road and slammed into the pole on Lynch Rd.

A car was mangled when it crashed into a light pole on Lynch Rd at East Deep Creek yesterday afternoon. Photos: Contributed
A car was mangled when it crashed into a light pole on Lynch Rd at East Deep Creek yesterday afternoon. Photos: Contributed

QAS media sources said paramedics had treated one patient as a result.

"Paramedics have transported one stable patient to Gympie Hospital after a vehicle came into contact with a pole on Lynch Road at 4.50pm," QAS said.

READ MORE GYMPIE STORIES

*'Heartwrenching': Gympie families caught up in border mess

*Drink driver with 'colourful record' crashed bike into tree

*Precinct's renewal gains pace with plan for gym expansion

car into pole east deep creek gympie crashes gympie news gympie region
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Magic mushrooms stashed in Withcott teen’s couch

        Premium Content Magic mushrooms stashed in Withcott teen’s couch

        News AN apprentice electrician claimed ownership of the drugs after police found them in a communal living area.

        Duo to face Gatton court on animal welfare charges

        Premium Content Duo to face Gatton court on animal welfare charges

        Crime The pair are charged with failing to provide food and water

        $1m Lockyer road upgrade revealed, starting this week

        Premium Content $1m Lockyer road upgrade revealed, starting this week

        News ROAD works at a dangerous intersection will start this week in a bid to reduce...

        Hawks plagued by injury with three games remaining

        Premium Content Hawks plagued by injury with three games remaining

        Rugby League WITH just three games left of the minor round, Hawks will be left short with a...