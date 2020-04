They're notoriously surly and straight-faced in public these days, but almost every one of the AFL's coaches used to be a player - and one of the boys.

Here's a collection of some photographs today's mentors would probably rather the players they're in charge of now didn't see.

Longmire plays up to his Horse nickname.

Swans coach John Longmire (right) with North Melbourne teammates Darren Crocker and Wayne Carey having some fun at Arden St.

Geelong coach Chris Scott in a Brisbane Bears calendar circa 1996.

Swans star turned Crows coach Matty Nicks living the good life in Sydney.

At least Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley was in the right colours as he modelled Bonds at the Melbourne Fashion Festival in 2001.

West Coast’s players should ask their coach Adam Simpson about the day he grappled with a drunk fan at Kangaroos training.

North Melbourne coach Rhyce Shaw horsing around at the Spring Carnival.

GWS coach Leon Cameron giving a horse a beer.