PHOTOS: Adorable sneak peek at region's 700+ preppies

11th Mar 2020 1:00 PM

premium_icon Subscriber only

PREP students across the Lockyer and Somerset have put on their cheekiest smiles for the Gatton Star's My First Year feature.

During the past month, our journalists and photographers have been busy capturing photos of each Prep student for the special feature.

From Withcott in the west to Marburg in the east, Harlin in the north and Thornton in the south, the Gatton Star has ventured across the countryside to put together this special feature.

The print edition will be in the Gatton Star on March 25, and prints can be ordered through the Star office.

** NB: Students names supplied by the schools.

gatton schools my first year prep 2020 primary schools school
Gatton Star