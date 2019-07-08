PHOTOS: 129 years and counting of enchanting local show

COLOURS, cheer and a little chaos overtook the Laidley Showgrounds this weekend for the 2019 Laidley Show.

Wind and wet weather harassed visitors and organisers alike during the event but in true Lockyer Valley fashion, everyone faced down the weather and the show went on.

As always, there was plenty for visitors to see and do, with attractions to ride, games to play, show bags to buy and pavilions to visit.

The hard work of community members and school students were showcased throughout the grounds, with photographs and paintings from amateurs and experts alike, and plants and produce that managed to pull in plenty of entries, enduring in spite the drought.

There were lots of animals in attendance as well, with livestock and poultry being judged, horses and dogs competing in the arena and a petting zoo with ponies for the kids to ride - plus all manner of other creatures for guests to interact with.

As day darkened into evening on Saturday, a variety of vehicular activities took place, starting with the ride-on mower race, a new event for the Laidley Show, which was followed by ute races and the ever-popular monster truck show.

The day's celebrations concluded with a spectacular firework display, setting the stage for further fun on Sunday.