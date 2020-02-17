Photo that has mums freaking out

Aussie blogger Constance Hall has just installed a DIY backyard spa thanks to the efforts of her husband - but fans are up in arms over its safety.

The outspoken mum from Perth, who boasts 1.3 million fans on Facebook, shared the photo of the addition with her followers, explaining how it had been built by husband Denim for just $530.

"I have always wanted a pool but the older I got the more self-aware I became of my own limitations … apparently they are hard work," Constance wrote.

"And this house has a small block, we have a pond full of fish here with a beautiful water feature and the sound of that is so relaxing, but I still wanted something I could hop in. A spa! I thought."

While the post has garnered a whopping 34,000 positive reactions, among the 1800 comments were many from mothers highlighting a potential safety concern.

"Please please always remember to drain it. this and the fishpond gives me anxiety with Raja running around and being so little!" Wrote one worried mum.

The 36-year-old's family of seven children includes four kids from her previous marriage, two stepchildren, and 18-month-old Raja.

Constance Hall has mums freaking out over a new DIY spa she recently installed in her garden. Picture: Instagram/Constance Hall

Another mum said: "We have to have fences around even little wading pools … it's the law.

"Children drown so quickly and it's scary so I can see why we have laws to keep the kids safe. I am sure she watches Raja but it's that one time when they just disappear."

A third said the reality of children drowing was an issue all parents needed to be aware of, and constant monitoring was a must.

"Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death in children age 1-4. No one thinks you don't know what your doing. It can happen to anyone."

Constance assured her followers water from the spa was drained into her garden. Picture: Instagram/Constance Hall

Another said: "I was just about to comment the same thing water + children gives me major anxiety and I will always say something like this."

Constance explained on the post how she spent a total of $530 to construct the spa as well as telling her followers water from the spa was drained into her garden.

"I'm so proud of my husband … bath time just got so much more fun,' she said adding: "Not a plumber, just a clever b*stard."

Mums freak out over DIY spa. Picture: Instagram/Constance Hall

Others commenting on the thread said as far as they were concerned, Constance was a savvy enough mum who likely had the situation under control.

"Don't think She needs you to tell her how to keep her kids safe, she has plenty of kids with plenty of experience and they are all still safe and sound," said one.

WHY CHILDREN ARE AT RISK

According to Kidsafe, drowning is one of the leading causes of unintentional death for Australian children.

Statistics from a report by the Royal Life Saving Society of Australia showed in 2017/2018 18 children aged between 0-4 years drowned.

The report stated 67 per cent of drowning deaths had occurred in swimming pools.

"Drowning can occur quickly and silently - 20 seconds and a few centimetres of water is all it takes for a toddler to drown." reads a statement on Kidsafe's site.

"It's not only large bodies of water, such as pools and the beach that put children at risk; baths, ponds, buckets, eskies, pets drinking bowls and other small bodies of water are also drowning hazards."