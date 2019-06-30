PHOTO GALLERY: Rosewood Show blooms for the 142nd time

FUN DAY: Stacey Haskell with Kingsley and David Clarke enjoyed themselves at the 2019 Rosewood Show on Saturday.

FOR nearly 150 years, the Rosewood Agricultural & Horticultural Show has been a pillar of the Rosweood town.

There's just something about country shows.

From the smiles on kid's faces to old friends catching up - it all happens at the local show.

It was another success for the Rosewood Show this year, with the weather holding for a some beautiful, sunny days.

The show ring was busy all day with dressage competitons and the McGeary Challenge.

The pavillions were busy as well, with the apiculture section making the move into the pavillion for the first time.

Did you head down to the show?

Check out our gallery below: