PHOTO GALLERY: Retro festival rumbles into town to shine

REUNION: Trisha Thompson met an old friend at the CHrome and Clutter Retro festival on the weekend - the first car she ever owned, a 1965 Morris 1100. Dominic Elsome

IT WAS a cacophony of old school motors and vintage outfits at the Laidley Showgrounds - Chrome and Clutter had rumbled back into town.

Dozens of classic cars, from Australian classics like Holden HQs to American muscle legends like the Pontiacs and Mustangs, took part in the show and shine on Saturday.

Organiser Denise Morris said will only a few could take out the prizes, everyone who entered "was a winner”.

Attendees had the opportunity to ogle over their dream cars, before heading to the swap and markets to grab a bargain.

Vintage vans arrived for the weekend, opening their doors for the public to chat a glimpse and maybe pick up some ideas for their own projects.

The dog fashion parade was a hit success in its inaugural running, raising funds for the Brave Companion Dog Rescue.

Mrs Morris said the reaction from both parents and children on the day had been fantastic.

"I watched the kids - the kids just couldn't stay away from them,” Mrs Morris said.

Planning is already under way for next year's event, and Mrs Morris hopes to bring part of the festival back to the town iin some way after it was forced to move to the showgrounds last year.

