PHOTO GALLERY: Marburg decks the halls for Christmas fest

IT’S JUST over two weeks to Christmas, but Marburg children got a visit from Santa Claus early.

Father Christmas made an appearance at the Marburg Christmas Carnival on the weekend to the delight of the kids.

It was just the young ones enjoying themselves either, with a ham-wheel dishing out plenty of prizes for the adults too.

A new addition to carnival, now in its 51st year, was the pinball palace which gave the older kids plenty of entertainment for the evening.

Check photos from the night below: