Phone problems, chances are it's been cut off

NO SERVICE: Telstra mobile phones utilising the 2G network will be disconnected tomorrow.

THE inaugural mobile phone game 'Snake' will continue to work on your old phone device until its battery life finally gives in.

However, from today, those using a 2G phone won't be able to make or receive calls or messages.

Telstra is shutting down their 2G network, which will leave a number of Australian residents without a mobile phone.

This also includes customers using subsidary brands, which "borrow” the Telstra service, such as ALDI Mobile, Woolworths Mobile, CMobile Blue and Southern Classic.

Finder.com.au Teleco Expert Alex Kidman said there was a number of ways to determine if your phone was about to be disconnected.

"Generally, if it's old and you can play Snake on it, it's more than likely to be on 2G,” he said.

"Another way you can tell is if you look at the top right corner of the screen, it will either say 2G or GSM.”

Mr Kidman said with the shut-down, it would force phone owners to "move with the times” and purchase a new 3G phone and plan.

"But you don't have to spend a fortune and get a super hi-tech phone or latest iPhone with all the bells and whistles,” he said.

"There are affordable phones and plans available that won't break the bank.”

He said Australian's who were using 2G phones on Optus and Vodafone were "living on borrowed time” as both would also shut down their 2G networks in 2017

If you are not sure if you will be affected, contact your phone company.