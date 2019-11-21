Phone photo exhibition to come to popular Somerset gallery

The artistic potential of mobile phones will be showcased in the You Are Here + exhibition at The Condensery.

A NEW exhibition showcasing the potential of the humble phone camera has come to the Somerset Regional Art Gallery – The Condensery.

Arts and culture are an integral feature of the Somerset Region, which has established art galleries in Moore, Esk, and Toogoolawah.

The most prominent of these is The Condensery in Toogoolawah, a historic site which also doubles as an information centre and cultural hub.

You Are Here + is the latest art exhibition to rotate through the gallery, and features the work of Brisbane’s Neil Degney, who has more than 30 years’ experience as a photographer and visual artist.

Images showcased in the exhibition have all been taken using a camera-phone, showcasing for viewers the creative potential of everyday items, exploring the relationship between camera-phone connectivity, photography, art and popular culture.

“Neil’s work celebrates finding the remarkable in everyday places, showing the creative possibilities of small-screen photography,” Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said.

“The whole concept of photography has changed dramatically with modern mobile phones coming equipped with the technology to capture some incredible images.

Mr Degney will also be hosting a workshop at the gallery on November 26, demonstrating how art connects with technology through techniques, editing tips and preferred apps to assist in taking the best images possible with smartphones.

“Neil has exhibited his work locally, nationally and internationally, and You Are Here + is an engaging, educational and innovative exhibition for the Christmas season,” Cr. Lehmann said.

Somerset Regional Art Gallery – The Condensery can be found at 29 Factory Road, and is open from 9am – 5pm on weekdays, and 10am – 4pm on weekends.