Menu
Login
At least there's more pizza to go round.
At least there's more pizza to go round.
Parenting

Internet melts over heartbreaking photo

24th Oct 2018 10:18 AM

SOMETIMES no matter how hard you plan a party, getting people interested in coming can prove to be impossible.

Six-year-old Teddy in Arizona was the face of disappointment this week after being photographed sitting glumly at an empty table full of uneaten pizza as he waited for one of his 32 invitees to turn up to his party.

The image taken by his mother went global virtually overnight, prompting a heartwarming reaction from celebrities around the globe.

NBA team the Phoenix Suns offered Teddy and his family tickets to Thursday's (AEDT) clash against LeBron James' LA Lakers.

Celebrity producer DJ Khaled also chimed in for the "young king" and wished him a happy birthday.

birthday boy birthday party editors picks heartbroken lead phoenix sun response

Top Stories

    National rodeo final attracts international stars

    National rodeo final attracts international stars

    News International rodeo queens have landed Down Under to attend the Australian Professional Rodeo Association National Finals in Warwick this weekend

    • 24th Oct 2018 11:39 AM
    Final week to enter- have your say

    Final week to enter- have your say

    News Have your say about your paper

    Forest Hill State School still growing after 125 years

    Forest Hill State School still growing after 125 years

    News The small school marked a major milestone last week

    Reform could significantly change Queensland's rental market

    Reform could significantly change Queensland's rental market

    News Submissions for the reform can be made up until November, 30.

    Local Partners