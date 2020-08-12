Queensland pharmacies will be able to offer COVID-19 testing in coming months as part of a new trial.

The community facilities can take part in the pilot project in a bid to making testing more accessible.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said people we're coming out in droves to get tested.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles has announced a new trial that will see Queensland pharmacies offer COVID-19 testing. Picture Annette Dew

"Each year there are over 458 million patient visits to community pharmacies - approximately 8.8 million per week," he said.

"Community pharmacies are accessible, trusted places in communities across Queensland, including regional and remote areas.

"Making testing available at your local pharmacy will make it even easier for Queenslanders to get tested."

As part of the pilot, pharmacists will undergo extra training to conduct the testing.

Samples will be analysed by Queensland Health.

"The same rules will apply, people who are tested will be required to self-quarantine until they get a negative test result," Mr Miles said.

"I want to ask all Queenslanders to get tested if they have any symptoms whatsoever.

"If we continue our strong health response together, we will be able to continue Queensland's plan to unite and recover."

Originally published as Pharmacies to offer COVID testing in new trial