PETROL: Where to fill up, where to avoid

AS PETROL prices fall below a dollar a litre in some parts of Brisbane, being able to fill up on petrol for cheap is a silver lining in dire times.

Despite some extremely low prices on offer, petrol stations throughout the Somerset and Lockyer Valley regions are charging anywhere between 109.9 cents a litre and 159.9c/L for unleaded 91, meaning you could save more than $30 filling up a 55L capacity vehicle.

In Minden, Barb’s Kitchen is offering unleaded petrol for 112c/L while just 5km away, Freedom Fuels Hatton Vale is asking 159.9c/L.

In Gatton, the cheapest place to fill up is just outside the town centre, at Lockyer Valley Ford.

Unleaded petrol is 119.6c/L, but is cheaper still if you head to Grantham Fuels for 118.9c/L.

The cheapest place to fuel up on the Warrego Highway between Haigslea and Withcott is at California Farms, Haigslea where motorists can buy unleaded petrol for 109c/L.

The most expensive unleaded petrol is at Freedom Fuels at both Fernvale and Hatton Vale at 159.9c/L.