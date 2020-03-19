Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FILL UP: Despite the record-low prices, petrol stations throughout the Somerset and Lockyer Valley regions are charging between 109.9 cents a litre and 159.9c/L.
FILL UP: Despite the record-low prices, petrol stations throughout the Somerset and Lockyer Valley regions are charging between 109.9 cents a litre and 159.9c/L.
News

PETROL: Where to fill up, where to avoid

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
19th Mar 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS PETROL prices fall below a dollar a litre in some parts of Brisbane, being able to fill up on petrol for cheap is a silver lining in dire times.

Despite some extremely low prices on offer, petrol stations throughout the Somerset and Lockyer Valley regions are charging anywhere between 109.9 cents a litre and 159.9c/L for unleaded 91, meaning you could save more than $30 filling up a 55L capacity vehicle.

In Minden, Barb’s Kitchen is offering unleaded petrol for 112c/L while just 5km away, Freedom Fuels Hatton Vale is asking 159.9c/L.

In Gatton, the cheapest place to fill up is just outside the town centre, at Lockyer Valley Ford.

Unleaded petrol is 119.6c/L, but is cheaper still if you head to Grantham Fuels for 118.9c/L.

The cheapest place to fuel up on the Warrego Highway between Haigslea and Withcott is at California Farms, Haigslea where motorists can buy unleaded petrol for 109c/L.

The most expensive unleaded petrol is at Freedom Fuels at both Fernvale and Hatton Vale at 159.9c/L.

lockyer valley petrol price somerset region
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Virus threat no excuse to escape court dates

        premium_icon Virus threat no excuse to escape court dates

        News Court cases will still be going ahead for the time being, despite the coronavirus crisis.

        • 19th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
        Real estate agent gets creative amid COVID-19 laws

        premium_icon Real estate agent gets creative amid COVID-19 laws

        Technology How did 500 people inspect a property for sale in South Grafton without defying a...

        Coronavirus Queensland update: all you need to know

        Coronavirus Queensland update: all you need to know

        Health Participant in huge Mooloolaba Triathlon among latest positive tests

        Butchers under the pump due to ‘manic‘ panic buying of meat

        premium_icon Butchers under the pump due to ‘manic‘ panic buying of meat

        Health Some had even asked to use Afterpay to pay for mince and sausages.