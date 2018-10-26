Petrol station closes as gas leak fears heighten

WARNING: A fire crew is on the scene at a petrol station working to alleviate a gas leak.

A PETROL station in Farleigh has shut its bowsers this morning after detecting a gas leak.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said one fire crew was called to the scene on the Bruce Highway just before 7am.

"We detected a gas leak in a car's LPG cylinder at the service station," she said.

"Gas is leaking from a fitting in the cylinder and the crew is working to stop that leak."

Queensland Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service teams are on scene.

More to come.