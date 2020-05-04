Menu
The petition is calling for the 4306 postcode to be changed.
PETITION: Why so many people want this postcode reclassified

Nathan Greaves
Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
4th May 2020 4:00 PM
ALMOST 400 people have already added their names to a petition calling for a specific Queensland postcode to have its status changed.

The contentious 4306 postcode is more than 85 kilometres in length, covering 39 localities throughout multiple local government jurisdictions, comprising Brisbane, Ipswich, the Scenic Rim and the Somerset Region.

Somerset localities in this postcode include Fairney View, Dundas, Split Yard Creek, Lark Hill, Fernvale, Borallon, Glamorgan Vale, Wanora, Vernor, and Wivenhoe Pocket.

Despite containing big-city suburbs and high-growth areas, the 4306 postcode is mostly classified as a regional area.

The petition, started by Mount Crosby resident Simone Karandrews, is calling for the entire postcode to be changed to the metropolitan classification.

“The high population growth of parts of the 4306 postcode necessitates a consideration of change in classification from regional to metropolitan; failure to do so would have negative impacts on the community,” the petition reads.

Map of the contentious 4306 postcode.
Curiously, the northern sector of the postcode has already been changed, following community pressure in 2017, and a federal parliamentary petition.

At the time, a commitment was made to review the classification of the southern sector, which depended on the Australia Post Redbank Processing Centre becoming operational.

As this has now happened, the new petition is pushing for the remainder of the area to be reclassified.

“Residents and businesses suffer significant increased costs and delays with mail and parcel deliveries, increased insurance premiums, difficulties accessing financial lending and social services as well as negative impacts of third party postcode use,” the petitioner wrote.

“Amid the ongoing Covid-19 public health crisis, residents are even more reliant on postage services, with deliveries becoming more expensive due to the postcode classification.”

To find out what areas fall under the 4306 postcode, visit the Australia Post website.

The petition can be found here on the Queensland Parliament site.

