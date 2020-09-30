Petition launched to rid Lockyer Valley rural roads of trucks

A resident has lodged a petition to try and stop trucks on the roads in two of the Lockyer Valley’s towns. (file image)

A resident has lodged a petition to try and stop trucks on the roads in two of the Lockyer Valley’s towns. (file image)

A PETITION to restrict heavy vehicles in two of the Lockyer Valley’s rural towns has been declined by council.

The petition, signed by 53 residents from Lockyer Waters and Churchable, calls for council to impose vehicle weight limits for heavy, non-residential vehicles that are taking shortcuts through the towns.

It says residents, including horse riders, pedestrians, recreational cyclists are concerned about safety on the roads with heavy vehicles using the area.

In the submission, the petition said speed, non-residential truckies were creating noise and pollution when taking shortcuts between Gatton-Esk Road and Coominya Connection Road.

Lockyer Valley Regional councillors made the decision not to impose load limits on local roads in Lockyer Waters and Churchable areas at the last council meeting.

Instead, they will conduct a speed review on Nandine, Haslingden and Nangara Roads.

Cr Holstein, who holds the infrastructure portfolio, said council had no legal grounds to implement load limit restrictions to the suggested roads.

“You would load limit a road if a bridge couldn’t take certain weights (but) that particular road has no issue that would allow council to legally do that,” Cr Holstein said.

“We explained to the applicant, if its an ordinary sized semi or truck, they have every right to use the road, you cannot legally stop vehicles using the road – because it’s a public road.”

Cr Holstein said council studied traffic movements and found the majority of drivers were under the speed limit.

“We are doing some other traffic work on surrounding roads to gauge what is happening in the region,” she said.

“We empathise with residents who may have an issue with people doing the wrong thing, but speeding vehicles is a police matter, not council.”