Menu
Login
Pete's Barber Shop owner Natalie Cannan. Picture: Nathan Greaves
Pete's Barber Shop owner Natalie Cannan. Picture: Nathan Greaves
News

Pete’s Barber cutting loose in support of men’s health this Movember

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
30th Oct 2019 5:00 AM

GATTON’S first and oldest Barber Shop is pledging its support to men’s health this Movember.

With current statistics showing the men’s health crisis is hitting hardest for country blokes, this year Movember is putting the focus on men’s health in regional and rural Australia.

In support of the cause, Pete’s Barber Shop Gatton will be providing free beard and moustache sculpting to all throughout the month of November.

Pete’s Barber Shop Gatton owner Natalie Cannan said that she was excited to get behind such a great cause.

“In our barber shop, we hear first-hand the hard work all ages of men put into our community and the struggles they’re presented with,” she said.

“With over 80 years of barbering in our family business, we’ve heard many personal stories of men struggling from diseases like prostate cancer or local farmers doing it tough from the drought.”

For rural men in Queensland the mortality rate for prostate cancer is approximately five per cent higher, and the suicide rate among rural men in Queensland is approximately 35 per cent higher than men living in Greater Brisbane.

“We just want to do our part to give back, so along with doing free beard and moustache sculpting, we will also have a Movember donation box in the shop for anyone who would like to donate to this important cause,” Natalie said.

Movember Australia Country Director Rachel Carr said the dire state of men’s health disproportionately affects those in country Australia.

“These men are fathers, brothers, partners and sons, and they are facing a health crisis which we hope to keep talking about,” she said.

“Even one death from suicide, prostate cancer or testicular cancer is too many.”

She said the focus this Movember was to encourage men to take action.

“If something doesn’t feel right, don’t leave it too late, speak up and book in to see your GP or a mental health professional.”

To get behind the cause, visit Pete’s Barber Shop at 35 Railway Street Gatton, or donate online at https://mobro.co/14051921?mc=1

Follow the fundraising journey at www.facebook.com/PetesBarberShopGatton/.

movember natalie cannan pete's barber shop rachel carr
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Day job inspires beginnings of lifelong hobby

    Day job inspires beginnings of lifelong hobby

    News Craig Steadman figured it would be a good idea to learn how to handle a gun, when he was handed one at work.

    NDIS clients make award possible for pest control team

    NDIS clients make award possible for pest control team

    News THE day after winning the Home-Based Business Award Fezzy’s Pest Control and...

    Emu Gully facilitator declared trainee of the year

    Emu Gully facilitator declared trainee of the year

    News Jackson Copland, from Emu Gully, received the Trainee of the Year award at this...

    TIPS: What you need to know for Oaks Day Fashion on the Field

    TIPS: What you need to know for Oaks Day Fashion on the...

    News Fashion stylist Tammy-Lee dishes five top tips to impress judges at this year’s...