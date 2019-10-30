Pete’s Barber cutting loose in support of men’s health this Movember

GATTON’S first and oldest Barber Shop is pledging its support to men’s health this Movember.

With current statistics showing the men’s health crisis is hitting hardest for country blokes, this year Movember is putting the focus on men’s health in regional and rural Australia.

In support of the cause, Pete’s Barber Shop Gatton will be providing free beard and moustache sculpting to all throughout the month of November.

Pete’s Barber Shop Gatton owner Natalie Cannan said that she was excited to get behind such a great cause.

“In our barber shop, we hear first-hand the hard work all ages of men put into our community and the struggles they’re presented with,” she said.

“With over 80 years of barbering in our family business, we’ve heard many personal stories of men struggling from diseases like prostate cancer or local farmers doing it tough from the drought.”

For rural men in Queensland the mortality rate for prostate cancer is approximately five per cent higher, and the suicide rate among rural men in Queensland is approximately 35 per cent higher than men living in Greater Brisbane.

“We just want to do our part to give back, so along with doing free beard and moustache sculpting, we will also have a Movember donation box in the shop for anyone who would like to donate to this important cause,” Natalie said.

Movember Australia Country Director Rachel Carr said the dire state of men’s health disproportionately affects those in country Australia.

“These men are fathers, brothers, partners and sons, and they are facing a health crisis which we hope to keep talking about,” she said.

“Even one death from suicide, prostate cancer or testicular cancer is too many.”

She said the focus this Movember was to encourage men to take action.

“If something doesn’t feel right, don’t leave it too late, speak up and book in to see your GP or a mental health professional.”

To get behind the cause, visit Pete’s Barber Shop at 35 Railway Street Gatton, or donate online at https://mobro.co/14051921?mc=1

Follow the fundraising journey at www.facebook.com/PetesBarberShopGatton/.